Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Rampart Investment Management Company LLC

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,017 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 309,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $133,605,000 after purchasing an additional 27,247 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $570,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMG. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $670.00 target price (up previously from $650.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $790.00 to $845.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $709.58.

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded down $7.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $827.27. 164,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,701. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $814.76 and its 200-day moving average is $730.45. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $383.20 and a 52-week high of $857.90.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 13.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.15, for a total value of $58,092,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total value of $902,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,385,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,559 shares of company stock worth $125,535,353 in the last three months. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

