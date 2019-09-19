ChineseInvestors.com (OTCMKTS:CIIX) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.35

ChineseInvestors.com Inc (OTCMKTS:CIIX) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.35 and traded as high as $0.30. ChineseInvestors.com shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 12,787 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.42.

About ChineseInvestors.com (OTCMKTS:CIIX)

Chineseinvestors.com, Inc provides Web-based real-time financial information in Chinese language for the Chinese population in the United States and internationally. The company offers various subscription services, including real-time market commentary and analysis in the Chinese language. The company also provides advisory services on the U.S.

