Chiliz (CHZ) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.31 Million

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 19th. Chiliz has a market cap of $22.51 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Chiliz has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. One Chiliz token can currently be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Binance DEX and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009827 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00209406 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.50 or 0.01216976 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000771 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00093420 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00017921 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00020299 BTC.

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,536,995,515 tokens. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz . Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com

Chiliz Token Trading

Chiliz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Binance DEX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

