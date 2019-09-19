Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Stock Holdings Raised by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,085,787 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $416,024,000 after buying an additional 1,378,792 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 211,581.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 876,360 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,972,000 after buying an additional 875,946 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,295,093 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $225,253,000 after buying an additional 571,079 shares during the last quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,754,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 15,294.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 456,293 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,233,000 after buying an additional 453,329 shares during the last quarter.

LNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.52. The company had a trading volume of 893,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,017. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.09 and a twelve month high of $71.03.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

