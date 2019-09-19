Chelsea R. Stoner Sells 7,000 Shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) Stock

Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) Director Chelsea R. Stoner sold 7,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.89, for a total transaction of $531,230.00.

Shares of NYSE AVLR opened at $76.34 on Thursday. Avalara Inc has a 52-week low of $28.09 and a 52-week high of $94.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.01.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $91.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.63 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a negative return on equity of 23.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avalara Inc will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

AVLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.40 target price on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Avalara from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.37.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

