Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) Shares Bought by Front Street Capital Management Inc.

Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 65.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,836,918 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 727,682 shares during the quarter. Centurylink comprises about 5.6% of Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Front Street Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Centurylink worth $21,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Centurylink by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 34,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 11,748 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Centurylink by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,332,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,266,000 after buying an additional 628,041 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Centurylink by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 25,833 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of Centurylink by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 38,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 15,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Centurylink by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,126,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,016,000 after buying an additional 26,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim set a $10.00 target price on shares of Centurylink and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centurylink in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Centurylink from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $14.00 price target on shares of Centurylink and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centurylink has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.59.

Shares of NYSE CTL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.79. The stock had a trading volume of 175,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,091,451. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.83. Centurylink Inc has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $23.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.57.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Centurylink had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Centurylink Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. Centurylink’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.03%.

Centurylink Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

