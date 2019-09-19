Centralnic Group (LON:CNIC) Shares Down 1.4%

Centralnic Group PLC (LON:CNIC)’s share price fell 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 49 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 50.30 ($0.66), 96,965 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 276% from the average session volume of 25,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51 ($0.67).

The firm has a market capitalization of $92.71 million and a PE ratio of -10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 55.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 54.78.

About Centralnic Group (LON:CNIC)

CentralNic Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Enterprise divisions. The Wholesale division offers domain names and sells them through an integrated network of retailers. The Retail division sells and manages domain names and related services directly to Internet users.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Centralnic Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centralnic Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.