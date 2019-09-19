CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR.B) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.77

Shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR.B) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.77 and traded as high as $10.93. CENTRAIS ELETRI/S shares last traded at $10.87, with a volume of 305 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.68.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, wind, and hydroelectric plants. As of December 31, 2018, it owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 44,221.05 megawatts; 105 thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 2,403 megawatts; and 2 nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

