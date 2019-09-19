Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Shares Purchased by PointState Capital LP

PointState Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 293.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,886,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,407,284 shares during the period. Centene accounts for 2.1% of PointState Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. PointState Capital LP owned about 0.46% of Centene worth $98,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,969,000 after acquiring an additional 176,124 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Centene by 131.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter worth $273,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 94.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Centene by 116.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 12,893 shares in the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jessica L. Blume bought 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $151,021.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CNC stock traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $46.45. The stock had a trading volume of 248,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,087,790. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.46 and its 200-day moving average is $52.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Centene Corp has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $74.49.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $18.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.02 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Centene Corp will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

CNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.10.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

