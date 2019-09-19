Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Shares Bought by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 369.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 1,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Shares of CNC traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,201,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,087,790. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.85. Centene Corp has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $74.49.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.10. Centene had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $18.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Corp will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centene news, Director Jessica L. Blume bought 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $151,021.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Centene from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.10.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.