Centauri (CTX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $342.00

Centauri (CURRENCY:CTX) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. During the last week, Centauri has traded 69.3% higher against the US dollar. Centauri has a total market cap of $185,136.00 and approximately $342.00 worth of Centauri was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centauri coin can now be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Exrates.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00040943 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.03 or 0.05221191 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000398 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000295 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Centauri Profile

Centauri (CRYPTO:CTX) is a coin. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Centauri’s total supply is 43,028,209 coins and its circulating supply is 42,472,704 coins. Centauri’s official Twitter account is @CarTaxi_24 . The official message board for Centauri is centauricoin.info/blog . The official website for Centauri is centauricoin.info

Centauri Coin Trading

Centauri can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centauri directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centauri should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centauri using one of the exchanges listed above.

