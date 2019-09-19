Cengage Learning Holdings II (OTCMKTS:CNGO) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc (OTCMKTS:CNGO)’s share price fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.63 and last traded at $12.63, 4,871 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 260,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.75.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.43.

About Cengage Learning Holdings II (OTCMKTS:CNGO)

Cengage Learning Holdings II, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an education and technology company for learners, serving the higher education, school, professional, library, and workforce training markets worldwide. It operates through Learning, Gale, and International segments. The Learning segment produces various digital and print educational solutions and associated services for the academic, skills, and school markets in the United States.

