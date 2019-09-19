Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,522 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Celanese worth $26,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 75.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the first quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the second quarter worth $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 31.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the first quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Celanese stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $123.94. 39,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.03. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $82.91 and a 52-week high of $127.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.37.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.02. Celanese had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 38.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $102.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Celanese currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.25.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

