CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,877 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the second quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CDW by 166.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in CDW by 478.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CDW in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in CDW in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CDW alerts:

In related news, insider Jill M. Billhorn sold 500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total value of $55,845.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,985.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.60, for a total transaction of $145,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,623,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,673 shares of company stock worth $14,744,616 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CDW. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CDW from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.13.

NASDAQ:CDW traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $122.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,914. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. CDW has a 1 year low of $74.32 and a 1 year high of $122.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.11 and a 200-day moving average of $107.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CDW will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. CDW’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.