CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Insider Robert F. Kirby Sells 1,300 Shares

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.60, for a total value of $145,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,623,652. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW traded up $2.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $122.43. The company had a trading volume of 55,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,914. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28. CDW has a 12 month low of $74.32 and a 12 month high of $122.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. CDW had a return on equity of 82.78% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CDW will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CDW in the second quarter worth about $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CDW by 166.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of CDW by 478.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the second quarter worth about $56,000. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America began coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.13.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

