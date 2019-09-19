Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Shares Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 207.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,191 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVCO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 461,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 1,329.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 5,807 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $197.70. 2,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $184.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.60. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.00 and a 1 year high of $257.20.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.44. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $264.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CVCO shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Cavco Industries from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

