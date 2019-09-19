CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Director Sells $684,000.00 in Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $684,000.00.

Anastasios Parafestas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 12,977 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $461,332.35.

On Thursday, September 12th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 15,206 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total transaction of $541,637.72.

On Friday, September 6th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 20,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $664,200.00.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 6,283 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $202,186.94.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 20,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $638,600.00.

On Friday, August 30th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 35,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $1,140,300.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 13,098 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total transaction of $416,385.42.

On Thursday, August 22nd, Anastasios Parafestas sold 35,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total transaction of $1,128,050.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $318,200.00.

On Friday, August 16th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 20,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $622,400.00.

CARG stock opened at $33.13 on Thursday. CarGurus Inc has a 12-month low of $30.22 and a 12-month high of $57.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.17, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.56.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. CarGurus had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $145.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CarGurus Inc will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in CarGurus by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in CarGurus by 2,651.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of CarGurus to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.42.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

