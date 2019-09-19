Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.67.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CDLX. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Cardlytics from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $43.00 target price on shares of Cardlytics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

In other Cardlytics news, CEO Scott D. Grimes sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total value of $95,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bryce Youngren sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total transaction of $4,723,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,899,852 shares of company stock valued at $90,003,688 over the last quarter. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDLX. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 16,371.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the second quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 166.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDLX stock traded up $1.65 on Thursday, hitting $35.75. The stock had a trading volume of 9,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,046. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.16. The company has a market cap of $774.09 million, a PE ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 1.55. Cardlytics has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $39.62.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $48.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.77 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 66.01% and a negative net margin of 19.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cardlytics will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.