Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) Receives $52.43 Average PT from Analysts

Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.86.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAH. Guggenheim set a $55.00 target price on Cardinal Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cardinal Health from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Argus downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 258.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

CAH stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $47.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,180,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,708,689. Cardinal Health has a 52 week low of $41.03 and a 52 week high of $58.31. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.18. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $37.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

