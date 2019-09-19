Capital One Financial Begins Coverage on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI)

Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) in a research note released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SOI. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup started coverage on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Cowen reissued an outperform rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.35.

Shares of SOI stock opened at $13.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.37. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $19.31. The firm has a market cap of $649.47 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.78.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $64.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.67%.

In related news, insider Cynthia M. Durrett sold 42,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $618,589.89. Also, Director James R. Burke sold 5,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total value of $75,871.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,226 shares of company stock worth $1,087,486. 14.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOI. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,498,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,680,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 809,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,126,000 after acquiring an additional 476,191 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,704,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 448.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 401,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,019,000 after acquiring an additional 328,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

