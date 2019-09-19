CannTrust (TSE:TRST) Trading Up 9.3%

Shares of CannTrust Holdings Inc (TSE:TRST) were up 9.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.95 and last traded at C$1.88, approximately 1,590,872 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 2,116,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.72.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TRST shares. Cormark downgraded CannTrust from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.00 target price on shares of CannTrust in a report on Friday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on CannTrust from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their target price on CannTrust from C$4.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $302.13 million and a P/E ratio of -15.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

CannTrust Holdings Inc produces and sells medical and recreational cannabis in Canada. It sells dried cannabis and cannabis extracts to the medical patients. CannTrust Holdings Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

