CannTrust (TSE:TRST) Shares Down 14.6%

CannTrust Holdings Inc (TSE:TRST) shares fell 14.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.65 and last traded at C$1.70, 2,418,270 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 15% from the average session volume of 2,106,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.99.

Several research firms have commented on TRST. Eight Capital cut their price target on CannTrust from C$4.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cormark lowered CannTrust from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on CannTrust from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.00 target price on shares of CannTrust in a report on Friday, May 24th.

The firm has a market cap of $302.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.65.

CannTrust Holdings Inc produces and sells medical and recreational cannabis in Canada. It sells dried cannabis and cannabis extracts to the medical patients. CannTrust Holdings Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

