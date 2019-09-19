Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Shares Down 10%

Cancer Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:CGIX)’s share price was down 10% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.09 and last traded at $0.09, approximately 1,016,645 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 2,079,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.19.

Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Cancer Genetics had a negative return on equity of 208.35% and a negative net margin of 98.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cancer Genetics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Cancer Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:CGIX) by 38.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,777,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 769,896 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.80% of Cancer Genetics worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cancer Genetics

Cancer Genetics, Inc develops, commercializes, and provides molecular and biomarker-based tests and services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its tests enable physicians to personalize the clinical management of each individual patient by providing genomic information to diagnose, monitor, and inform cancer treatment; and enable biotech and pharmaceutical companies involved in oncology and immuno-oncology trials to select candidate populations and reduce adverse drug reactions by providing information regarding genomic factors influencing subject responses to therapeutics.

