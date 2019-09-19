Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth Sells 25,000 Shares

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.19, for a total transaction of C$904,762.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,781,332.60.

CNQ traded up C$0.05 on Thursday, hitting C$36.06. 974,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,605,011. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$32.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$35.64. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a twelve month low of C$30.01 and a twelve month high of C$43.57. The firm has a market cap of $42.99 billion and a PE ratio of 9.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.06.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.80 billion. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post 2.5499999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 35.57%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.50.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

