Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 16,950 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.21% of Caleres worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,272 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Caleres in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 937.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 8,748 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CAL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.86. The stock had a trading volume of 10,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,096. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.76. Caleres Inc has a 52 week low of $14.30 and a 52 week high of $37.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The textile maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. Caleres had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $752.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Caleres’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caleres Inc will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. Caleres’s payout ratio is 12.67%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAL. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Caleres and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caleres from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caleres currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

