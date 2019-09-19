Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) Shares Purchased by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.06% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,795,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,902,000 after acquiring an additional 776,539 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,736,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,454,000 after acquiring an additional 344,758 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,112,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,426,000 after acquiring an additional 331,208 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 184.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 900,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,570,000 after acquiring an additional 583,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 717,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,931,000 after acquiring an additional 9,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CALM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CALM traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.83. 8,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,405. Cal-Maine Foods Inc has a 1 year low of $36.65 and a 1 year high of $50.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 0.35.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.15). Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $280.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods Inc will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

