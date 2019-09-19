Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,404 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on V. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.57.

In other news, Director Denise M. Morrison bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $171.13 per share, for a total transaction of $171,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,551.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $639,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,783.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $177.23. 1,214,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,954,514. Visa Inc has a one year low of $121.60 and a one year high of $187.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.98. The company has a market cap of $349.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.69%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

