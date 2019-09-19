Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $809,000 Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $312,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.70. 76,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,728. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.58 and its 200 day moving average is $86.68. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $73.18 and a one year high of $90.11.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.