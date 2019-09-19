Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $15.41 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 6.1% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $15,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

IVE traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $120.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,957. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $94.72 and a one year high of $121.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.20.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

