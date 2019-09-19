Bytom Market Cap Reaches $85.58 Million (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 19th. During the last week, Bytom has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. Bytom has a total market cap of $85.58 million and $9.16 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytom coin can now be bought for about $0.0854 or 0.00000849 BTC on exchanges including RightBTC, CoinEgg, EXX and Gate.io.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.11 or 0.00766553 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00010879 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00010869 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Bytom Profile

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2014. Bytom’s total supply is 1,407,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,002,499,275 coins. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bytom

Bytom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, LBank, BitMart, CoinTiger, BigONE, Cryptopia, OKEx, CoinEx, Neraex, Huobi, Gate.io, Bibox, Kucoin, CoinEgg, RightBTC, ZB.COM, OTCBTC, FCoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

