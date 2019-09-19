Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) Sets New 52-Week High at $1.89

Burcon NutraScience Corp (TSE:BU) (NYSE:BUR) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.89 and last traded at C$1.84, with a volume of 1337385 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.69.

Separately, Beacon Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Burcon NutraScience in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.80. The company has a current ratio of 9.82, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 650.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.20 million and a PE ratio of -15.93.

Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) (NYSE:BUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.02 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Burcon NutraScience Corp will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rosanna Mei Wah Chau sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.00, for a total transaction of C$100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 950,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$950,022. Also, Director Johann Franz Tergesen bought 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.68 per share, with a total value of C$37,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,066,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$719,664.08. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $265,000.

About Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU)

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiary, develops plant protein extraction and purification technology of functional and renewable plant proteins in Canada. Its products include CLARISOY, a soy protein for dairy foods, neutral pH beverages, and coffee creamers/whiteners; and Peazazz, a novel pea protein isolate.

