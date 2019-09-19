Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) Sets New 52-Week High at $1.89

Burcon NutraScience Corp (TSE:BU) (NYSE:BUR) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.89 and last traded at C$1.84, with a volume of 1337385 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.69.
Separately, Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Burcon NutraScience in a research note on Monday, July 8th.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.80. The company has a current ratio of 9.82, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 650.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.20 million and a PE ratio of -15.93.
In other news, Director Rosanna Mei Wah Chau sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.00, for a total transaction of C$100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 950,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$950,022. Also, Director Johann Franz Tergesen bought 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.68 per share, with a total value of C$37,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,066,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$719,664.08. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $265,000.
About Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU)
Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiary, develops plant protein extraction and purification technology of functional and renewable plant proteins in Canada. Its products include CLARISOY, a soy protein for dairy foods, neutral pH beverages, and coffee creamers/whiteners; and Peazazz, a novel pea protein isolate.
