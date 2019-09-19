Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $54.33

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $54.33 and last traded at $54.32, with a volume of 53144 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.58.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

The company has a market cap of $53.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.36.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $16.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 3.31%. Brookfield Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%.

In other news, Director Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $45,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 246.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,268,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,939,000 after buying an additional 3,036,953 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 16.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,809,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,206,000 after buying an additional 1,932,199 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth $75,425,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 7.8% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,918,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,566,000 after buying an additional 1,518,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth $62,289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile (NYSE:BAM)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.