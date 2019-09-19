Brokerages Set Vectura Group PLC (LON:VEC) Price Target at GBX 116

Shares of Vectura Group PLC (LON:VEC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 130 ($1.70).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VEC shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vectura Group in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on shares of Vectura Group in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vectura Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vectura Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vectura Group in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

VEC stock traded up GBX 1.85 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 84.65 ($1.11). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,565,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,610,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 79.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 78.21. Vectura Group has a 1 year low of GBX 65.85 ($0.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 90.15 ($1.18). The firm has a market capitalization of $564.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 14th will be paid a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 14th.

Vectura Group Company Profile

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta and Anoro Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

