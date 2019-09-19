Brokerages Set Vectura Group PLC (LON:VEC) Price Target at GBX 116

Shares of Vectura Group PLC (LON:VEC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 130 ($1.70).
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VEC shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vectura Group in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on shares of Vectura Group in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vectura Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vectura Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vectura Group in a research report on Friday, May 24th.
VEC stock traded up GBX 1.85 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 84.65 ($1.11). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,565,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,610,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 79.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 78.21. Vectura Group has a 1 year low of GBX 65.85 ($0.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 90.15 ($1.18). The firm has a market capitalization of $564.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41.
Vectura Group Company Profile
Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta and Anoro Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.
