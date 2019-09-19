Brokerages Set Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) PT at $19.40

Shares of Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.40.

Several brokerages have commented on BOX. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $17.00 price objective on shares of BOX and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of BOX from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Get BOX alerts:

NYSE:BOX remained flat at $$17.36 during trading hours on Thursday. 1,268,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,322,342. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.57, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. BOX has a 1 year low of $12.46 and a 1 year high of $24.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 1.39.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The software maker reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 20.29% and a negative return on equity of 491.54%. The firm had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that BOX will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BOX by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 115,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in BOX in the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in BOX by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 383,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,732,000 after purchasing an additional 222,840 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in BOX by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,512,107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,080 shares during the period. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC raised its position in BOX by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 178,353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.