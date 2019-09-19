Brokerages Set Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Target Price at C$48.86

Shares of Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$48.86.

BEI.UN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$48.00 to C$49.25 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Shares of BEI.UN stock traded down C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$43.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,513. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$43.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$41.30. Boardwalk REIT has a 12-month low of C$36.47 and a 12-month high of C$51.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 19.94.

In other Boardwalk REIT news, Senior Officer Helen May Mix sold 916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.40, for a total transaction of C$40,670.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$196,692. Also, Senior Officer Lisa Maureen Russell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.55, for a total transaction of C$39,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$406,929.95.

Boardwalk REIT Company Profile

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

