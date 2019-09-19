Brokerages Expect Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) will report $20.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Oxford Immunotec Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.13 million and the highest is $20.52 million. Oxford Immunotec Global posted sales of $16.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Oxford Immunotec Global will report full year sales of $72.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $71.32 million to $72.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $81.66 million, with estimates ranging from $81.02 million to $82.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Oxford Immunotec Global.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $19.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 million. Oxford Immunotec Global had a net margin of 208.48% and a return on equity of 14.76%. Oxford Immunotec Global’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OXFD. BidaskClub lowered shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

In other news, CEO Peter Wrighton-Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $138,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,884,096.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Sandberg sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $59,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global by 34.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Immunotec Global during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global by 59,988.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Oxford Immunotec Global during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Oxford Immunotec Global during the second quarter valued at about $162,000. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OXFD traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $14.12. The company had a trading volume of 111,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,681. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.64 and a 200-day moving average of $14.84. The company has a market capitalization of $353.89 million, a P/E ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 13.35, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Oxford Immunotec Global has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $19.19.

Oxford Immunotec Global Company Profile

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

