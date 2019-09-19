Brokerages Anticipate Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) will report $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Photronics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.16. Photronics posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Photronics will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Photronics.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $138.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.13 million. Photronics had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.

PLAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Photronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $12.00 target price on shares of Photronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Photronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

In related news, Director Joseph A. Fiorita, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $27,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,418. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Progler sold 12,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $130,483.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,204.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,593 shares of company stock valued at $704,546. 3.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Photronics by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,604 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Photronics by 253.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 10,292 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Photronics by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 17,222 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Photronics by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 17,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Photronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.92. The stock had a trading volume of 12,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,472. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.19. The company has a market capitalization of $739.84 million, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Photronics has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $11.58.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

