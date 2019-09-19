Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,911 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 169.3% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 26,151 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 48.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 9.9% in the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 158,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after buying an additional 14,242 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 485.2% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 57,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 47,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BHF shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Brighthouse Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.56.

In other news, COO Conor Murphy bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.68 per share, with a total value of $107,040.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 20,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,783.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Eric T. Steigerwalt bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.04 per share, with a total value of $425,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 111,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,786,575.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 31,441 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,409. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHF traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.18. 29,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,637. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.76. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $28.52 and a 52-week high of $47.33. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.06.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.33. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.