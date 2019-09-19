Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) Position Reduced by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its position in shares of Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,806 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,505 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in BOX were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BOX by 756.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in BOX by 74.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in BOX during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 72.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BOX stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.45. 528,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,670,656. Box Inc has a twelve month low of $12.46 and a twelve month high of $24.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 1.39.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The software maker reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 491.54% and a negative net margin of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Box Inc will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

BOX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of BOX from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of BOX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of BOX from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. BOX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

