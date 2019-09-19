Boston Partners Trims Stake in Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Boston Partners reduced its position in shares of Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 882,926 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,929 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Washington Federal were worth $30,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAFD. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Washington Federal by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 955,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,525,000 after purchasing an additional 58,527 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the 1st quarter valued at $344,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 268,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 55,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 94,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFD traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $38.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,037. Washington Federal Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.67 and a 52-week high of $38.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business had revenue of $135.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Washington Federal Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $34.00 price target on Washington Federal and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

