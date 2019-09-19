Boston Partners Sells 140,827 Shares of SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC)

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,715,402 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 140,827 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.05% of SunCoke Energy worth $41,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SXC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SunCoke Energy by 37.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,181,590 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $117,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574,590 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 5,496.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,322,073 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,450 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 29.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,559,666 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,223 shares during the period. JHL Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 146.2% in the second quarter. JHL Capital Group LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,208,000 after purchasing an additional 950,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 14.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,374,243 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,603,000 after purchasing an additional 791,880 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NYSE:SXC traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.74. The stock had a trading volume of 25,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,275. SunCoke Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $12.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.99.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $407.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John W. Rowe acquired 15,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.91 per share, for a total transaction of $94,406.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

