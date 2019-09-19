Boston Partners Reduces Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Boston Partners cut its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 693,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,086 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $58,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the second quarter valued at $96,000. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FCN. SunTrust Banks set a $120.00 target price on shares of FTI Consulting and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

In related news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.88, for a total transaction of $427,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,093 shares in the company, valued at $3,002,579.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 7,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $798,602.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,293.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,338 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,095 over the last 90 days. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE FCN traded up $1.17 on Thursday, reaching $111.04. 40,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,447. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.52. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.06 and a fifty-two week high of $111.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $606.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.56 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

