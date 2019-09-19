Boston Partners Has $34.07 Million Holdings in HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST)

Boston Partners increased its position in shares of HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,149,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,999 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 4.71% of HomeStreet worth $34,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,197,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,132,000 after purchasing an additional 270,958 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,484,000 after acquiring an additional 148,600 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,310,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 316,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,385,000 after acquiring an additional 131,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,854,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HMST traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.32. 1,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,922. The company has a market capitalization of $703.86 million, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. HomeStreet Inc has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $31.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.06.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $69.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.59 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 4.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HomeStreet Inc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HMST. TheStreet downgraded HomeStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. DA Davidson upgraded HomeStreet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BidaskClub downgraded HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

In related news, EVP Godfrey B. Evans purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.48 per share, with a total value of $28,480.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,383.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST).

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.