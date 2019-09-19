Boston Partners Cuts Position in Tribune (NYSE:TRCO)

Boston Partners lessened its stake in Tribune (NYSE:TRCO) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,517,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264,980 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 1.72% of Tribune worth $70,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRCO. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Tribune by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tribune by 1.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 93,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Tribune during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Tribune by 12.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Tribune by 3.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRCO remained flat at $$46.66 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.51. Tribune has a 1 year low of $36.66 and a 1 year high of $46.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.31.

Tribune (NYSE:TRCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.33 million. Tribune had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tribune will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Tribune’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

Tribune Profile

Tribune Media Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified media and entertainment company in the United States. It offers news, entertainment, and sports programming through Tribune Broadcasting local television stations, including FOX television affiliates, CW Network, LLC television affiliates, CBS television affiliates, ABC television affiliates, MY television affiliates, NBC television affiliates, and independent television stations; and television series and movies on WGN America, a national general entertainment cable network.

