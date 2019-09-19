Boston Partners Acquires 91,789 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,145,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 91,789 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.50% of Textron worth $60,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Textron by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Textron by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Textron by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Textron by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 5,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Textron by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Textron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.29.

Shares of TXT stock traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $51.85. The company had a trading volume of 10,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,975. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.17. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.30 and a twelve month high of $72.87.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.40%.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

