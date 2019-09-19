BOScoin (BOS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $25,960.00

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 19th. One BOScoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC, Kucoin and CoinBene. BOScoin has a market cap of $3.92 million and approximately $25,960.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BOScoin has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FLO (FLO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000328 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000269 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded down 61.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BOScoin Profile

BOScoin (BOS) is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 950,296,050 coins and its circulating supply is 668,679,370 coins. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io.

BOScoin Coin Trading

BOScoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Kucoin and GDAC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

