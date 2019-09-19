Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.66

Bonterra Energy Corp (TSE:BNE) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.66 and traded as high as $4.89. Bonterra Energy shares last traded at $4.87, with a volume of 27,125 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BNE. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$8.00 target price on shares of Bonterra Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.53.

The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.62 million and a P/E ratio of 8.32.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$51.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$57.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bonterra Energy Corp will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Bonterra Energy’s payout ratio is 82.47%.

In other news, Director George Frederick Fink acquired 5,800 shares of Bonterra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.32 per share, with a total value of C$25,035.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,810,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$16,448,018.93. Insiders acquired a total of 71,700 shares of company stock valued at $347,438 over the last ninety days.

About Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE)

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

