Boeing (LON:BOE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $377.70

Shares of Boeing Co (LON:BOE) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 377.70 ($4.94) and last traded at GBX 379 ($4.95), with a volume of 11319 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 379 ($4.95).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,813.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is £103.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is £103.65.

Boeing Company Profile (LON:BOE)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

