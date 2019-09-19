BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €50.46 ($58.67).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BNP shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of BNP traded up €0.95 ($1.10) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €44.75 ($52.03). 4,468,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €41.55. BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a 12 month high of €69.17 ($80.43).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

