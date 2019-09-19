BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited (LON:BCPT) Insider Linda Wilding Acquires 40,000 Shares

BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited (LON:BCPT) insider Linda Wilding bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £44,000 ($57,493.79).

LON:BCPT traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 117.80 ($1.54). 601,024 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $941.65 million and a P/E ratio of -130.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.30, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06.

BMO Commercial Property Trust Company Profile

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

